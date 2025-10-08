Shares of Om Freight Forwarders turned into a disaster on its Dalal Street listing on Wednesday, October 08 as the third-generation logistics player settled at Rs 81.50 on NSE, a discount of 39.83 per cent over its issue price of Rs 135 per share. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a discount of 38.89 per cent over the issue price at Rs 82.50 on BSE.

Listing of Om Freight Forwarders has sharply below the expectations. Ahead of its listing, Om Freight was commanding a discount of Rs53. 3-4 per share in the grey market, suggesting a negative listing for the investors. As of the listing price investors made a loss of Rs 5,837.5 on each lot which costed Rs 14,985.

The IPO of Om Freight Forwarders was open for bidding between September 29 and October 03. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 128-135 per share with a lot size of 111 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 122.31 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share of Rs 24.44 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 72,50,000 shares worth Rs 97.88 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed only 3.87 times, attracting nearly 98,000 applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 3.97 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 7.39 times. The allocations for retail investors and employees were subscribed 2.75 times and 57 per cent, respectively.

Incorporated in June 1995, Om Freight Forwarders is a third-generation logistics company based in Mumbai, India. With over four decades of expertise, it operates across five continents, serving over 700 locations. It emphasises technology integration, offering paper-free documentation, GPS tracking, and real-time shipment monitoring.

The issue was not much tracked by the brokerage firms but the issue was largely seen with mixed views. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors was sole the book running lead manager of Om Freight Forwarders IPO and Bigshare Services was the appointed as the registrar of the issue.