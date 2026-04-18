HDFC Bank Q4 results 2026: India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The bank's bottom line jumped to Rs 19,221.05 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 17,616.14 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

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HDFC Bank dividend record date

Bringing cheer to its shareholders, the company board now recommended a final dividend of 13 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for the year ended March 31, 2026. The record date for determining the eligibility of members for the dividend has been set for Friday, June 19, 2026.

This final payout brings the total dividend for the financial year to Rs 15.50 per equity share, which factors in a special interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share that was already paid on August 11, 2025.

Performance in Q4

The Net Interest Income (NII) rose 3.2 per cent to Rs 33,081.57 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 32,065.80 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank said that its "net interest margin was at 3.38% on total assets, and 3.53% based on interest-earning assets".

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Looking at the topline, HDFC Bank's total income for the January-March 2026 quarter stood at Rs 89,808.90 crore, a marginal uptick from Rs 89,487.99 crore in the same quarter last year.

On the asset quality front, the Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) ratio moderated to 1.15 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2026, improving from 1.33 per cent recorded at the end of March 2025. Similarly, the Net NPA ratio shrank to 0.38 per cent from 0.43 per cent a year ago.

Total deposits grew by 14.4 per cent to roughly Rs 31,05,300 crore, while gross advances jumped 12 per cent to Rs 29,60,000 crore as of March 31, 2026. Even as the balance sheet expanded, the bank maintained a total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 19.7 per cent.



HDB Financial Services

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Additionally, the bank unlock value from its subsidiaries. HDFC Bank recorded a net gain of Rs 9,179.40 crore by offloading a portion of its stake in its non-banking subsidiary, HDB Financial Services Limited, through an Offer for Sale (OFS) during its Initial Public Offering.