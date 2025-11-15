Dividend, rights issue: Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, IRCTC to turn ex-date next week

A number of prominent companies on Dalal Street are set to trade ex-date for various corporate actions in the upcoming week, including interim dividends and rights issues.

Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Info Edge (India), Ashok Leyland, and Oil India are among the major stocks that will see corporate action adjustments starting November 17.

Adani Enterprises Ltd has announced a rights issue of equity shares, with Monday, November 17, set as the ex-date. The company has said there is a Rs 24,930.30-crore rights issue, offering 13,85,01,687 partly paid-up equity shares to eligible investors. The issue will open on November 25, and close on December 10, with shares priced at Rs 1,800 each.

The Asian Paints board had considered and approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each. The company has fixed November 18 as the record date. The payment of the same will be made on or after November 27.

The board of Ashok Leyland, in its meeting on November 12, approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share (face value Re 1 each). The company has fixed November 18 as the record date. The payment of the same will be made on or before December 11.

Info Edge (India) Ltd, the parent company of Naukri.com, will trade ex-dividend on Friday, November 21, for an interim dividend of Rs 2.40 per share. Public sector giant Oil India Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend on Friday.

Additionally, Autoriders International Ltd will turn ex-date on November 18 for its own 5:1 bonus issue.

Info Edge (India) Ltd (Rs 2.40 per share, ex-date is November 21), Oil India Ltd (Rs 3.50 per share, ex-date is November 21), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (Rs 5 per share, ex-date is November 21), Cochin Shipyard Ltd (Rs 4 per share, ex-date is November 18) and MRF Ltd (Rs 3 per share, ex-date is November 21) are among the prominent stocks that would turn ex-date next week.