Dividend 2026: India's leading gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) has declared a payout for its shareholders. The lender's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

This represents a 300% payout on a face value of Rs 10; this marks the highest ever dividend announced by the NBFC.

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The generous payout comes from Muthoot Finance Ltd. The announcement was the result of a board meeting held on April 10, 2026. In Friday's session, Muthoot Finance stock climbed 2.81% to Rs 3572.55 apiece on the BSE, a jump from the previous close of Rs 3474.95.

“Decided to seek approval of the shareholders to amend the main objects clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company to include a new sub-clause enabling the Company to undertake insurance corporate agency business,” Muthoot Finance added in the exchange filing.

Muthoot Finance dividend 2026 record date

For investors looking to cash in on this payout, the ex-date and the record date both fall on Friday, April 17, 2026. The company had earlier mentioned the record date as April 13 in a prior filing, but quickly issued a clarification noting that the date should “be read as April 17, 2026".

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The company also noted in its exchange filing that the interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Dividend history

The company's track record shows steadily increasing payouts year after year. Before this record-breaking Rs 30 dividend, Muthoot Finance distributed an interim dividend of Rs 26 on April 25, 2025. Further back, the NBFC paid out an interim dividend of Rs 24 on May 31, 2024, which followed payouts of Rs 22 on April 18, 2023, and Rs 20 on April 25, 2022.

