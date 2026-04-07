Dividend stock 2026: Shares of ABB India Ltd might be in focus for the investors looking for dividend-paying stocks. On Tuesday, the stock edged up by 0.51% to trade at Rs 6220.10 apiece on the BSE at last check. This marks the fourth consecutive session where the counter has traded in the green.

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According to the company's latest stock exchange filing and earnings announcements, the board has approved a final dividend of Rs 29.59 per equity share. These shares carry a face value of Rs 2 each.

ABB India dividend 2026 record date

The stock would trade ex-dividend on April 30, 2026. Meanwhile, the company has fixed May 2, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this payout.

Dividend history

Before this upcoming payout, the company distributed an interim dividend of Rs 9.77 per share on August 8, 2025. Prior to that, a final dividend of Rs 33.50 on May 2, 2025.

Looking slightly further back into the company's dividend history, shareholders received an interim dividend of Rs 10.66 on August 23, 2024, and a final dividend of Rs 23.80 on May 3, 2024.

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Q4 CY25 results

The recent dividend follows financial results announcement for the calendar year 2025. During the Q4 CY25 results, ABB India posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 432.85 crores for the year, marking an 18% decline against Rs 528.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Furthermore, its total revenue from operations climbed 8% to Rs 3,557.01 crore from Rs 3,364.93 in the same quarter last year.