Dividend, stock split, bonus: Adani Power, Nazara Tech, Pidilite to turn ex-date next week

Adani Power, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Nazara Technologies, Pidilite Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and BEML are among the stocks that would turn ex-date for corporate actions next week.

Adani Power would undergo a stock split, as the company announced a 1:5 ratio, reducing the face value of each share from Rs 10 to Rs 2. September 22 is the record date for the same.

Pidilite would turn ex-bonus for a 1:1 bonus issue, while Piramal Enterprises would trade ex-amalgamation. September 22 is the record date for both. Later in the week, gaming firm Nazara Technologies would turn ex-date for two corporate actions on Friday, September 26. The company board had recommended a 1:1 bonus issue alongside a stock split, reducing the face value of its shares from Rs 4 to Rs 2.

The Bajaj Holdings board had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10. September 22 is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Bajaj Holdings shareholders for dividend purposes. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names on the list at the end of Monday (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend, Bajaj Holdings said in a stock exchange filing.

The BEML board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s AGM. The company has fixed September 22 as the record date, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Sunteck Realty Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share, ex-date is September 23), National Fertilizers Ltd (Rs 1.56 per share, ex-date is September 22), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (Rs 4.50 per share, ex-date is September 22), BEML Ltd (Rs 1.20 per share, ex-date is September 22), Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (Rs 160.00 per share, ex-date is September 22), PNC Infratech Ltd (Rs 0.60 per share, ex-date is September 22), Navneet Education Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share, ex-date is September 22), and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (Rs 1.00 per share, ex-date is September 23) are among the stocks that would turn ex-date next week.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said Indian equities ended the week on a strong note, supported by broad-based gains, with mid- and small-cap stocks driving the momentum.

Nair said strong domestic institutional inflows helped offset FII selling, cushioning downside risks and sustaining the recent rally. “With GST rationalisation set to take effect next week and festive demand expected to strengthen, investor attention turned toward consumption-driven sectors. Autos and real estate attracted increased buying interest, while export-oriented segments such as IT and pharma gained from improved global liquidity and progress in US-India trade talks,” he said.

“Valuation discipline remained evident, with profit booking in overvalued counters and renewed buying in attractively priced segments like PSU banks. Going forward, investors will closely track key U.S. macro indicators—including GDP, jobless claims, and core inflation—for cues on the Fed’s policy trajectory,” Nair added.