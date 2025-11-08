Dividend, stock split, bonus, buyback: Infosys, ONGC, Power Grid to turn ex-date next week

Infosys, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Power Grid Corporation of India, Patanjali Foods, and National Aluminium Company are among the prominent stocks that will turn ex-date for corporate actions next week.

Infosys has announced a share buyback, with November 14 as the ex-date. Power Grid Corporation will turn ex-dividend on November 10 for an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share.

ONGC shares are likely to be in focus next week as the stock turns ex-dividend for its interim payout on November 14, according to BSE data. The company has fixed Friday as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend.

The Power Grid board had considered an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each. November 10 is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Power Grid shareholders for dividend purposes. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names on the list at the end of Monday (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The board of Patanjali Foods, in its meeting on November 8, approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share (face value Rs 2 each). The company has fixed November 13 as the record date. The payment of the same will be made on or before December 7.

Sampre Nutritions has announced two separate corporate actions, both with an ex-date of November 14. The company will undergo a stock split, reducing the share's face value from Rs. 10 to Rs. 5. On the same day, the stock will also trade ex-bonus for a 1:1 bonus issue, where eligible shareholders will receive one new bonus share for every one share they hold.

Additionally, SMC Global Securities Ltd will turn ex-date on November 14 for its own 1:1 bonus issue.

Knowledge Realty Trust (Income Distribution, ex-date is November 13), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (Rs 17 per share, ex-date is November 10), National Aluminium Company Ltd (Rs 4 per share, ex-date is November 14), Astral Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share, ex-date is November 11), Ajanta Pharma Ltd (Rs 28 per share, ex-date is November 10), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (Rs 5.75 per share, ex-date is November 11) and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (Rs 70 per share, ex-date is November 11) are among the stocks that would turn ex-date next week.