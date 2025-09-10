Dividend stocks: IRCON, Edelweiss Financial among stocks in focus on Thursday, Sept 11

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, and IRCON International Ltd are stocks that would turn ex-dividend on September 11. Patanjali Foods Ltd would go ex-bonus on Thursday for a 2:1 bonus issue.

The Capri Global Capital board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming AGM. The company has set September 11 as the record date, it informed the stock exchanges.

The Edelweiss Financial Services board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on October 26, the company told stock exchanges.

The Century Plyboards board had recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. September 11 is the record date for the same.

The IRCON board had recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of a face value of Re 2 each for approval by members at the AGM. September 11 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on October 18.

Subros Ltd (Rs. 2.60 per share), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (Rs. 5.00 per share), Nirlon Ltd (Rs. 11.00 per share), Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd (Rs. 3.50 per share), Somany Ceramics Ltd (Rs. 3.00 per share), Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (Rs. 3.00 per share) and Gulshan Polyols Ltd (Rs. 0.30 per share) are among stocks that would turn ex-dividend on September 11, Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the bulls had the upper hand as benchmark indices closed higher. The Sensex leapt 324 points to finish at 81,425, while the Nifty inched closer to the 25,000 mark (24,973.10) with a 105-point gain.