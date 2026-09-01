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Dividend stocks: Jindal Drilling, Procter & Gamble, Suprajit Engg, Maharashtra Seamless to turn ex-date today

Dividend stocks: Jindal Drilling, Procter & Gamble, Suprajit Engg, Maharashtra Seamless to turn ex-date today

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Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Vadilal Enterprises Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share) Garware Technical Fibres Ltd (Re 1 per share) and Oriental Rail (Re 0.10 per share) are some other stocks turning ex-date for dividend.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 8:57 AM IST
Dividend stocks: Jindal Drilling, Procter & Gamble, Suprajit Engg, Maharashtra Seamless to turn ex-date todayMaharashtra Seamless Ltd will also turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share. Today is also the record date for the same.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd and Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among a dozen stocks, which will turn ex-date for dividends on Tuesday, September 1.  Others included Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd, Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Bengal & Assam Company Ltd, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd, SM Auto Stamping Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd and AK Capital Services Ltd

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Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd will turn ex-dividend today. The company had earlier announced a final dividend of Rs 60 per share. Tuesday is also the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors whose names appear on the company’s register at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 6.

Shares of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd will also turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 50 per share for FY26. Today is also the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 8.

In the case of Jindal Drilling, the company had announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share. The record date for the same is today. The actual dividend will be paid on October 15.

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Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd will also turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on October 15.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd will turn ex-date for dividend. The actual dividend will be paid on October 12. AK Capital Services Ltd (Rs 12 per share dividend), Alivus Life Sciences Ltd (Rs 5 per share), CCL Products (India) Ltd (Rs 3 per share), Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Vadilal Enterprises Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share) Garware Technical Fibres Ltd (Re 1 per share), Rico Auto (Re 0.55 per share) and Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd (Re 0.10 per share) are some other stocks turning ex-date for dividend today.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 8:57 AM IST
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