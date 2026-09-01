Dividend stocks: Jindal Drilling, Procter & Gamble, Suprajit Engg, Maharashtra Seamless to turn ex-date today

Shares of Bengal & Assam Company Ltd will also turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 50 per share for FY26. Today is also the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 8.

In the case of Jindal Drilling, the company had announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share. The record date for the same is today. The actual dividend will be paid on October 15.

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Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd will also turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on October 15.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd will turn ex-date for dividend. The actual dividend will be paid on October 12. AK Capital Services Ltd (Rs 12 per share dividend), Alivus Life Sciences Ltd (Rs 5 per share), CCL Products (India) Ltd (Rs 3 per share), Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Vadilal Enterprises Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share) Garware Technical Fibres Ltd (Re 1 per share), Rico Auto (Re 0.55 per share) and Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd (Re 0.10 per share) are some other stocks turning ex-date for dividend today.