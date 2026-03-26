Dividend stocks list, record date: Vedanta, Angel One, HUDCO, others to turn ex-dividend on Friday; check payout details, history & more

Dividend stocks list: Several major players, including mining heavyweight Vedanta Ltd, brokerage firm Angel One Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, and state-run Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) and others are set to trade ex-date for corporate actions this Friday, March 17.

Vedanta

Leading the pack in sheer volume is Vedanta. In a recent stock exchange filing, the mining major's board approved a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share. This move translates to a massive total payout amounting to Rs 4,300 crores. The company has fixed Saturday, March 28, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

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Looking at its recent track record, the company previously distributed an interim dividend of Rs 16 on August 26, 2025, Rs 7 on June 24, 2025, and Rs 8.50 on December 24, 2024.

Angel One

The company's board informed exchanges about approving a second interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1 each. Investors should note that the record date is set for Friday, March 27, 2026. Angel One said that the payout would be credited to eligible accounts on or before April 18, 2026.

Angel One declared a Rs 23 interim dividend earlier this year on January 21, 2026. Before that, it issued a final dividend of Rs 26 in May 2025 and an interim dividend of Rs 11 in March 2025.

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Samvardhana Motherson

Auto components manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.35 per equity share, which carries a face value of Re 1. According to their regulatory filing, the record date for this payment is Friday, March 27. The company confirmed the dividend will be paid out within the stipulated legal timeframes.

Previously, the auto components maker paid a final dividend of Rs 0.35 in June 2025, a Rs 0.50 interim dividend in March 2025, and a Rs 0.80 final dividend in August 2024.

HUDCO

State-owned company announced its fourth interim dividend for the ongoing financial year. Shareholders will receive Rs 1.25 per equity share, which has a face value of Rs 10. The record date is Saturday, March 28, 2026. The company stated that the payment process will be wrapped up within 30 days of the declaration.

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HUDCO's dividend history remains consistent, with a Rs 1.15 interim dividend distributed in February 2026, a Rs 1 interim dividend in November 2025, and a Rs 1.05 final dividend in September 2025.

Other corporate actions

Beyond these, Euro Pratik Sales will turn ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 0.20 this Friday. Meanwhile, Hind Rectifiers is set to turn ex-date for a 1:1 bonus issue, and Avax Apparels and Ornaments will undergo a stock split, effectively changing its face value from Rs 10 to Rs 5.

