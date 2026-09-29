Dividend stocks: These 10 counters offer up to 9.7% yield; PTC India, Coal India, REC among top names

Coal India comes next with a 6.6 per cent dividend yield. Its FY26 dividend per share stood at Rs 26.40, up from Rs 25.50 in FY25. The company has also announced a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share for FY26.

REC offers a dividend yield of 6.2 per cent, according to the brokerage. The power financier paid Rs 19.60 per share in dividends during FY26, compared with Rs 20.40 in FY25.

ONGC features next with a 5.8 per cent dividend yield. Its FY26 dividend per share stood at Rs 13.50, higher than Rs 12.30 paid in FY25.

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Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd has a dividend yield of 5.7 per cent. Its dividend per share increased to Rs 9.60 in FY26 from Rs 7.70 in FY25.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) offers a 5 per cent dividend yield. The company paid Rs 16.70 per share in dividends in FY26, compared with Rs 13.50 in FY25.

Among IT companies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCLTechnologies Ltd feature on the list with dividend yields of 4.5 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively. TCS paid Rs 109 per share in dividends in FY26, while HCLTech's dividend per share stood at Rs 54.

GAIL India Ltd offers a dividend yield of 3.5 per cent. Its FY26 dividend per share stood at Rs 6, compared with Rs 6.50 in FY25.

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Petronet LNG Ltd rounds off the list with a dividend yield of 3.3 per cent. The company paid a dividend of Rs 10 per share in FY26, unchanged from the previous financial year.

Dividend yield is a measure of the dividend paid relative to a stock's market price and can change with movements in the share price.