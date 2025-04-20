Dividend watch: 6 stocks go ex-dividend next week; HDFC Bank sets ₹22 payout record date

Six companies are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week (April 21–25), according to BSE data. The list includes names like Sanofi India, Schaeffler India, and CIE Automotive—some of which are offering hefty payouts to eligible shareholders.

Sanofi India leads the pack with a final dividend of ₹117 per share. The stock will go ex-dividend on April 25, with the record date also set for that day.

Schaeffler India is offering a final dividend of ₹28 per share. CIE Automotive India and Elantas Beck India have declared ₹7 and ₹7.5 per share respectively. All three will trade ex-dividend on April 23.

Meanwhile, Huhtamaki India and Colab Platforms will go ex-dividend on April 24. While Huhtamaki declared a final dividend of ₹2 per share, Colab’s interim payout is a nominal ₹0.01 per share.

Here’s a quick summary of the upcoming ex-dividend dates and declared payouts:

Company Dividend Type Amount (₹) Ex-Date Record Date CIE Automotive India Final ₹7 April 23 April 23 Elantas Beck India Final ₹7.5 April 23 April 23 Schaeffler India Final ₹28 April 23 April 23 Huhtamaki India Final ₹2 April 24 April 24 Colab Platforms Interim ₹0.01 April 24 April 24 Sanofi India Final ₹117 April 25 April 25

Separately, HDFC Bank has also declared a ₹22 per share dividend for FY25. However, its ex-dividend and record dates fall later in the year. The bank has fixed June 27, 2025 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. “The Board also recommended a dividend of ₹22 per equity share… subject to shareholder approval,” the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Why ex-dividend and record dates matter

To receive a company’s declared dividend, shareholders must own the stock before its ex-dividend date. If you buy a share on or after the ex-date, you won’t be eligible for the dividend, since India follows a T+1 settlement cycle. The record date is when the company checks its shareholder list to finalize who gets paid.