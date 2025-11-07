Divi's Labs Q2 profit rises 35% YoY to Rs 689 crore; shares slip nearly 4%

Divi's Laboratories Ltd on Friday reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 689 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025, compared to Rs 510 crore in the same period last year.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company's consolidated revenue from operations grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 2,715 crore in Q2 FY26, against Rs 2,338 crore reported in the September 2024 quarter. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 2,860 crore, up from Rs 2,444 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter rose to Rs 912 crore from Rs 722 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company recorded foreign exchange gains of Rs 63 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 29 crore in the year-ago period.

For the half year ended September 2025, Divi's reported a consolidated total income of Rs 5,389 crore, higher than Rs 4,640 crore in the same period of the previous year. PBT for the first half of FY26 increased to Rs 1,645 crore from Rs 1,326 crore last year, while profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs 1,234 crore from Rs 940 crore. Forex gains for the six-month period stood at Rs 102 crore, up from Rs 28 crore a year earlier.

Despite the earnings growth, shares of Divi's Laboratories declined 3.85 per cent to hit a low of Rs 6,621.50 on BSE.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 51.89 per cent stake in the pharma firm.