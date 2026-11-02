Diwali picks: HAL, Kotak Bank, TechM, Sona BLW, Auro Pharma among top picks for upto 50% upside



Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy Range: Rs 4,450-4,600 | Target Price: Rs 4,600-4,450 | Support: Rs 4,550-4,350

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has consolidated within a contracting range following a strong uptrend, forming a symmetrical triangle on the monthly charts. The price has moved above the descending trendline, suggesting a potential resumption of the broader uptrend. Over the past three months, the stock has held near or above the breakout trendline, indicating buying support around the former resistance. Sustained trading above this boundary would strengthen the case for a further advance. The monthly RSI remains above the 50 mark and has stabilised with a modest upward bias, suggesting that momentum remains positive, although a stronger pickup is yet to emerge. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 5,500-5,850.

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IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | Buy Range: Rs 155-170 | Target Price: Rs 214-235 | Support: Rs 140-125

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (IOLCP) appears to be emerging from a prolonged consolidation that followed a strong advance on the six-monthly charts. The recent move above the upper boundary of this range suggests a potential resumption of the broader uptrend. The advance is accompanied by an improvement in volume compared with the preceding bar, indicating increased participation. Meanwhile, the RSI has risen towards the 70 mark and remains above its smoothing line, supporting an improvement in bullish momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside towards the Rs 215-235 levels.



Jyoti CNC Automation | Buy Range: Rs 825-870 | Target Price: Rs 1,150-1,255 | Support: Rs 780-740

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has broken above the upper boundary of a descending channel on the quarterly charts, signalling a potential improvement in its broader price structure. The current pullback is bringing the stock closer to the breakout trendline, where buying support appears to be emerging. The Rs 850-860 area is significant, as the breakout trendline broadly coincides with Rs 857, the 50 per cent retracement level of the advance from Rs 580 to Rs 1,134. This confluence makes it an important support zone to monitor. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 1,150-1,255.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy Range: Rs 420-445 | Target Price: Rs 520-560 | Support: Rs 370-390

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd appears to be emerging from a prolonged consolidation that followed a strong advance on the six-monthly charts. The recent move above the upper boundary of this range suggests a potential resumption of the broader uptrend. During the consolidation phase, the stock seems to have formed a strong base around the Rs 300-330 mark. Meanwhile, the RSI has risen towards the 70 mark and remains above its smoothing line, indicating an improvement in bullish momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 520-560.



Karnataka Bank | Buy Range: Rs 265-280 | Target Price: Rs 365-395 | Support: Rs 250-230

Karnataka Bank Ltd has broken out of a prolonged sideways consolidation and subsequently tested the breakout zone over three consecutive candles on the long-term charts. The rebound from this area suggests that the former resistance is now acting as support, strengthening the broader bullish structure. Following the retest, the stock has resumed its advance and moved above its earlier peak near Rs 287, reinforcing the positive price action. The RSI is also rising and has moved above the 70 mark, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 365-395.

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Dr Lalpath Labs | Buy Range: Rs 1,650-1,770 | Target Price: Rs 2,150-2,285 | Support: Rs 1,600-1,500

Dr Lalpath Labs Ltd has formed a broad rounding base on the quarterly charts following a sharp correction from its earlier peak. The gradual recovery, supported by higher lows along a rising trendline, suggests improving buying interest. The stock rebounded from this trendline through two strong bullish candles, with volume expanding during the initial leg of the advance. This indicates increased participation as the price recovered towards its previous peak. The quarterly RSI remains above its midpoint and smoothing line, indicating a positive momentum bias, although it has softened recently. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 2,150-2,285.



Mayur Uniquoters | Buy Range: Rs 635-670 | Target Price: Rs 885-950 | Support: Rs 615-550

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd has broken above the upper boundary of a prolonged consolidation on the quarterly charts, supported by a sharp expansion in volume. The strong bullish breakout candle reflects increased buying participation and suggests an improvement in the broader price structure. The subsequent pullback has brought the stock closer to the breakout zone around Rs 650-680, where former resistance could now act as support. The quarterly RSI remains above its midpoint, although it has eased following the breakout, indicating that momentum has moderated while retaining a positive bias. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 885-950.

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Shivalik Bimetal Controls | Buy Range: Rs 830-900 | Target Price: Rs 1,130-1,285 | Support: Rs 710-630

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd (SBCL) has broken above a prolonged consolidation range on the long-term charts, forming successive strong bullish candles backed by elevated volumes. This combination suggests increased buying participation and supports the possibility of a fresh leg higher. During the consolidation, the lower boundary near Rs 420 repeatedly attracted buying interest, helping the stock withstand corrective pressure. The subsequent rebound has carried the price above the upper boundary around Rs 720, signalling an improvement in the broader price structure. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 1,130-1,285.



Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Buy Range: Rs 770-830 | Target Price: Rs 965-1,070 | Support: Rs 700-660

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) has broken above a prolonged consolidation range on the long-term chart, which has been developing since 2022. The stock established a strong base around Rs 400 before staging a sustained recovery and moving above the upper boundary near Rs 750-760. The recent pullback has brought the price back towards this breakout zone, which could now act as support. Holding above this area, followed by a renewed advance, would strengthen the case for a continuation of the broader uptrend. The quarterly RSI remains above its midpoint and smoothing line, supporting a positive momentum bias, although it has eased recently. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 965-1,070.



Tech Mahindra | Buy Range: Rs 1,650-1,710 | Target Price: Rs 2,100-2,350 | Support: Rs 1,600-1,500

Tech Mahindra Ltd staged a strong rally from around Rs 480 to Rs 1,840 on the monthly charts before undergoing a corrective phase. The decline found support near Rs 980-1,000, broadly coinciding with the 61.8 per cent retracement of the preceding advance. From there, the stock formed a base and gradually recovered. The latest strong bullish candle shows the stock attempting to break above the resistance trendline connecting its previous peaks. The monthly RSI has turned higher and moved above its smoothing line, indicating improving bullish momentum. Volume has also picked up compared with the preceding month, lending support to the latest advance. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 2,100-2,350.



Welspun Living | Buy Range: Rs 185-200 | Target Price: Rs 260-275 | Support: Rs 155-170

Welspun Living Ltd has formed an ascending triangle on the long-term charts, with repeated resistance around Rs 180-200 and a series of higher lows. This structure suggests that buyers have been stepping in at progressively higher levels during the consolidation. The stock has recently moved above this resistance zone, accompanied by an improvement in volume compared with the preceding candle. The RSI has also turned higher towards the 70 mark and remains above its smoothing line, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 260-275.