Diwali stock ideas: Axis Bank, Tata Chemical among Motilal Oswal's top technical picks

Samvat 2078 has been a tough year for all the investors on Dalal Street. However, Indian markets managed to perform relatively better despite geopolitical tensions, the depreciating Rupee, recessionary fears, rising inflation and relentless FIIs selling.

Motilal Oswal, in its recent report, said the Indian market is holding well and any major decline led by global volatility is being bought with an outperformance nature.

"Index has remained wild and volatile in a broader range of 3000 points from 15183 to 18350 zones in the last 12 months and most of the time it has been hovering near 16500-17000 zones. Technically, Nifty is on the verge of a breakout from a bigger Pole and Flag pattern on a Monthly scale which started its structure in October 2021," it added.

The brokerage firm further added that any decline could be bought with major support of 16750-16950 zones while on a positional basis a hold of 17777-18000 could open the further rally towards 18600-19000 zones.

While sharing the technical view, the brokerage house also suggested some technical picks for Diwali 2022. Check out!

IDFC Ltd

Buying range: Rs 78.5-76.5

Target: Rs 100

Stop loss: Rs 70

Upside: 27%

Motilal Oswal said that the stock is giving a breakout of the falling trend line on the monthly scale.

The brokerage firm noted that it is forming a bullish candle on the monthly scale which indicates strong buying interest in the counter. Also, the momentum indicators on the monthly chart are placed in positive territory which indicates the uptrend to continue.

Axis Bank

Buy range: Rs 818-800

Target: Rs 1000

Stop loss: Rs 750

Upside: 22%

According to Motilal Oswal, the stock is giving a breakout of the falling channel on the weekly scale.

It is forming a higher high in the last 2 weeks which indicates that the trend is positive. Also, the RSI oscillator is placed in the bullish zone which will support the up move.

Siemens

Buy range: Rs 2,820-2,780

Target: Rs 3,500

Stop loss: Rs 2,640

Upside: 24%



"Siemens is consistently inching higher after a strong breakout on the monthly scale," said Motilal Oswal in its recent report.

"On the weekly scale, it is holding above the key averages which indicates that the trend is positive. RSI oscillator is placed in the bullish zone which will support the up move," it added.

Tata Chemicals

Buy range: Rs 1,178-1,150

Target: Rs 1,400

Stop loss: Rs 1,080

Upside: 19%

The stock has given a fresh breakout on the monthly chart with a strong setup for up-move. The brokerage firm noted that the stock is forming higher highs since the previous 3 months which indicates the uptrend to continue.

Also, the RSI oscillator is placed in the bullish zone which will support the up move

Deepak Nitrite

Buy range: Rs 2,265-2,230

Target: Rs 2,700

Stop loss: Rs 2,050

Upside: 19%

The brokerage firm noted that the stock has given a breakout of the falling channel on the monthly scale.

It is holding well above the averages on the monthly chart and moving higher, it said.

