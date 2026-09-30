Dixon Tech arm inks intellectual property licence agreement with Aviat Networks, check stock reaction

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd's subsidiary and joint venture, Dixon Electro Appliances Private Ltd (DEAPL), has entered into an Intellectual Property License Agreement with Aviat Networks (India) Private Ltd (Aviat). Under the agreement, Aviat has granted DEAPL a limited licence to use specified intellectual property, including technical know-how, for the manufacture, use, offer for sale and sale of microwave radios, subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement.
Dixon Technologies shares were trading with a mild decline on Wednesday. The stock opened at Rs 13,280, hit a high of Rs 13,421.70 and a low of Rs 13,117.35, compared with the previous close of Rs 13,312.