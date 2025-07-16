Dixon Technologies shares in focus as firm to buy majority stake in Q Tech India

Shares of Dixon Technologies are in focus today as the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) firm has announced its decision to acquire a 51% stake in Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) Private Limited, commonly known as Q Tech India. The acquisition will be executed through a combination of primary and secondary investment.

Shares of Dixon Technologies ended flat at Rs 15,818.20 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 15,899 on BSE.

Dixon Technologies shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. In a year, the stock has gained 25% and risen 266% in two years.

Total 0.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 22 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 95,664 crore.

This strategic move aims to foster collaboration in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of camera and fingerprint modules for applications across mobile handsets, IoT systems, and the automotive sector. This acquisition is expected to provide Dixon with a competitive edge by integrating advanced technology and innovative solutions into its operations, thereby enhancing product offerings and customer satisfaction.

Q Tech India is a subsidiary of Q Technology (Singapore) Private Limited and Kunshan Q Technology International Limited, both part of the Q Tech Group. This acquisition is set to enhance Dixon's capabilities significantly. According to the company, "By way of this acquisition, Dixon will enhance its capabilities in this critical component by gaining access to technology, high precision manufacturing & a strong talent pool and continue its expansion into markets & contribute meaningfully to India’s component ecosystem." The move is also anticipated to stimulate job creation and skill development within the industry, further supporting the local economy.

This acquisition is part of Dixon's broader strategy to strengthen its foothold in critical component manufacturing and support India's growing component ecosystem. As the company looks to expand its market presence, this move could position it more favourably in the competitive landscape of component manufacturing. The strategic acquisition aligns with Dixon’s vision to become a leader in the electronics manufacturing sector, leveraging synergies with Q Tech to drive innovation and efficiency.