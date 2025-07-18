Dixon Technologies Q1 earnings next week: Should you book profit or hold the multibagger stock? 

Dixon Technologies shares are in a bull run. The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firm's stock has rallied 51% from its 52 week low reached in 2024. Dixon Technologies stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 10,613 on July 23 last year. The multibagger stock has seen a rally of 12% in a month, signalling bullishness in the short term too. Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, signalling the trend has been on a positive side for the market leader in its segment.

In the current session, Dixon Technologies stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 16,048.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 97,097 crore.

The multibagger stock has risen 271% in two years and gained 321% in three years.

Turnover rose to Rs 14.99 crore as 9342 shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Dixon Technologies stands at 67.4, signaling it's trading in the neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

Ahead of the June quarter earnings next week, here's a look at what analysts says on the short term trajectory of the stock.

Riyank Arora, technical analyst at Mehta Equities is bullish on the prospects of the stock.

"Dixon Technologies is trading with strong bullish momentum, having recently broken above the key resistance zone near Rs 16,000. This breakout confirms strength in the trend, supported by rising volumes and sustained buying interest. The stock is well-positioned above its major moving averages, indicating continued upward traction. If the momentum holds, Dixon could head toward the next target zone of Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 in the near term. On the downside, support lies at Rs 15,800 and Rs 15,400. As long as the stock sustains above these levels,, the bias remains firmly positive. A stop-loss can be placed near Rs 15,700," said Arora.



AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Dixon Technologies stock is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 16450. A daily close below support of Rs 15,882 could lead to a target of Rs 14,778 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 15,500 and resistance at Rs 16,300. A decisive move above the Rs 16,300 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 16,800 . The expected trading range will be between Rs 15,500 and Rs 16,800 for the short-term."

The firm will announce its June quarter earnings on July 22.

In Q4 of the last fiscal, Dixon Technologies clocked a 322% year-on-year rise in profit to Rs 401 crore led by an one-time exceptional gain of Rs 250.4 crore. Revenue climbed 121% year-on-year to Rs 10,292.5 crore against Rs 4,658 crore in the previous year.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.