Advertisement
Dixon Technologies Q1 earnings: Net profit doubles, revenue zooms to Rs 12,838 crore

Dixon Technologies Q1 earnings: Net profit doubles, revenue zooms to Rs 12,838 crore

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025 4:33 PM IST
Dixon Technologies  Q1 earnings: Dixon Technologies clocked a 100% year-on-year rise in profit to Rs 280 crore against Rs 139.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 95% year-on-year to Rs 12,838 crore against Rs 6579 crore in the previous year.

The earnings were announced after market hours today. EBITDA rose 89% to Rs 484 crore. 

In the current session, Dixon Technologies stock ended 1.03% lower at Rs 16,112 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 97,481 crore. 

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 4:27 PM IST
