Dixon Technologies share price target 2026: Shares of Dixon Technologies are in downtrend, losing 40% in six months. The EMS stock is trading near its 52-week low of Rs 9605 reached on March 30, 2026. The stock approached its 52-week low after equity market crashed on US-Israel and Iran war.

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Dixon Technologies shares fell 3.21% to Rs 9,922 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 10,250. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 60,327 crore. Total 0.70 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 69.72 crore.

Amid the ongoing market crash, the stock is down 26.23% in a year.

In terms of technicals, shares of Dixon Technologies are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages, signalling the trend is weak for the market leader in its segment. However, the relative strength index (RSI) of Dixon Technologies stands at 44, indicating it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought territory.

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JM Financial has an 'ADD' recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,200 (9% upside) against the earlier Rs 11,000.

"We cut our FY26-28E EPS estimates by 3-5%, and roll-forward to Mar’28E (from Dec’27E). Maintain ADD with a PT of INR 11,200, set at 45x Mar’28E EPS," said the brokerage.

On the other hand, BOB Capital has downgraded the stock to 'hold' with a price target of Rs 11,400.

The brokerage revised its FY27–28 EPS estimates to factor in the elevated memory-price-led concerns, delays in the Vivo JV ramp-up and the increasing competitive intensity.

"While growth in IT hardware, telecom and components should partly offset weaker mobile volumes, we cut EPS more sharply than revenue/EBITDA to reflect higher non-controlling interest from JV-led structures, including Longcheer, Q-Tech and HKC. At CMP, the stock trades at 40x FY28E EPS," said BoB Capital

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"We assign a target multiple of 45x to Mar-28E EPS (c.1.25x PEG) to derive TP of Rs 11,400. Given the limited upside from current levels, we downgrade to HOLD," added BOB Capital.

In Q3, net profit rose 68% to Rs 282.7 crore against Rs 171.2 crore a year ago. Revenue surged 2% to Rs 10,671 crore in the last quarter against Rs 10,454 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 6% to Rs 414 crore in Q3 against Rs 390 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.