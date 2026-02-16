Shares of Dixon Technologies have risen 20% from their 52-week low in February. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 9,828 on January 30. Since then, the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) stock has risen by Rs 1962 or 20% till date. However, Dixon stock is still down 36% from its 52-week high of Rs 18,471 reached on September 25, 2025. Despite the recovery in February, the stock is down 23% in six months and 16% in a year.

In the current session, Dixon Technologies stock rose 3.29% to Rs 11,790 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 71,303 crore.

Turnover rose to Rs 26.40 crore as 0.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages, signalling the trend is mixed for the market leader in its segment.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Dixon Technologies stands at 50.2, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought territory.

Macquarie has an 'outperform' call on Dixon Tech but has cut the target price from Rs 18,000 to Rs 15,000. The brokerage cited the earnings miss for price target cut as increased memory prices caused lower mobile volumes while the consumer durable segment was weak.

FY27 will mark the trough for Dixon Tech, with revenue growth and margin expansion likely to come back in FY28, said Macquarie adding that Dixon Tech's current valuation takes into account the ongoing headwinds.

Jefferies has a 'hold' call on Dixon Tech but pared the target price from Rs 13,070 to Rs 11,350. The brokerage labelled Dixon Tech's Q3 earnings as an operational miss, with sales growth deteriorating sharply while PAT was boosted by other income.

Regulatory approvals for JVs with Vivo and HKC are still awaited, Jefferies said adding that a sharp increase in DRAM prices for smartphones and PCs can impact the order book going forward.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs raised its price target to Rs 10,000 from Rs 9950. The brokerage said mobile volumes were impacted by elevated DRAM pricing.

Consumer electronics demand was muted due to inventory and BEE changes

It sees moderation in growth outlook for 2026 and expects earnings downgrade cycle to continue. The brokerage said customer stickiness was uncertain for the EMS firm.

In Q3, net profit rose 68% to Rs 282.7 crore against Rs 171.2 crore a year ago. Revenue climbed 2% to Rs 10,671 crore in the last quarter against Rs 10,454 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 6% to Rs 414 crore in Q3 against Rs 390 crore in the December 2024 quarter.