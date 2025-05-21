Dixon Technologies shares slip 8% on Q4 earnings, here's what brokerages say

Dixon Technologies share price today: Shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd slipped 8% today post Q4 earnings. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 15,272, slipping 7.81% in the current session on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 93,547 crore. It is down 14.49% in 2025. Turnover rose to Rs 70.82 crore as 0.45 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Dixon Technologies stands at 60.2, signaling it's trading in the neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day but higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

YES Securities says a majority of positives are captured in the current market price. It has a reduce call on the stock.

"Dixon is expected to deliver strong revenue performance given the ramp up in its existing customer base and company has on boarded new customers in FY25. We now build-in FY25-27E Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 48%/46%/55%, we value the stock at 55x FY27 EPS. We assign REDUCE rating and will wait for correction to enter the stock," said YES Securities while assigning a price target of Rs 15,741, down 6.6% from 16,566.

Commenting on the Q4 performance, the brokerage said, "Dixon 4QFY25 performance has been mixed bag with revenue missing estimates, while EBITDA is ahead of estimates. Revenue beat was driven by strong performance of Mobile phones and EMS business has seen continued growth of 194% as existing customers have been increasing offtake and ramping up volumes from the new customers."

Jefferies has maintained an 'Underperform' rating on the stock and raised target price to Rs 13,300 from Rs 12,660. Q4 profit beat estimates as mobile+EMS dominated product mix. Competition is a concern post mobile PLI expiry in FY27, said the foreign brokerage.

It is highly likely the company would already cater to high share of domestic outsourcing by FY27. The brokerage raised EPS & estimates FY25-28 PAT CAGR at over 33%. Valuations are rich as the stock trades at 97 times FY26 P/E.

The Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firm reported a 322% year-on-year rise in Q4 profit to reach Rs 401 crore powered by an one-time exceptional gain of Rs 250.4 crore. Revenue also climbed 121% year-on-year to Rs 10,292.5 crore, a significant jump from Rs 4,658 crore in the previous year.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.