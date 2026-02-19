Dixon Technologies shares under AI attack? CLSA downgrade, stock correction and more 

Shares of Dixon Technologies are down 38% from their 52-week high in five months. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), which is in a downtrend, has received a downgrade from global brokerage CLSA. CLSA downgraded the stock to 'Hold' from 'Outperform' and pared its price target by 23% to Rs 12,100 from Rs 15,800 earlier.

The revised price target amounts to a potential upside of just 5% from the previous close.

According to the brokerage, smartphone volumes are at risk, as higher memory costs could jack up average selling prices by 10-25%, impacting the lower-end consumer segment. The brokerage projects risks to low-end smartphone demand and medium-term growth. It says that memory industry is entering a super cycle, led by AI-led demand for high-bandwidth memory and DDR5, while mainstream storage faces tightening supply and rising costs.

Global manufacturers are prioritising high-margin AI-grade memory. This could be a dampener for India being exposed to this global supply squeeze.

Meanwhile, in the current session, Dixon Technologies stock slipped for the third straight day. The stock was down 1.72% to Rs 11,325 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 68,860 crore.

Turnover stood at Rs 10.05 crore as 9002 shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages, signalling the trend is bearish for the market leader in its segment.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Dixon Technologies stands at 51.2, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought territory.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.