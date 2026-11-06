DLF, Everstone join hands to invest in IREO group companies

DLF Ltd has entered into a strategic alliance with Singapore-based Everstone Group to form a joint venture (JV) that will invest in IREO Private Ltd and other IREO group companies in India. As part of the proposed arrangement, DLF intends to invest approximately Rs 3,750 crore for a majority stake in the joint venture.
The two companies have signed a binding and exclusive term sheet dated November 6, 2026. The proposed JV intends to use the investment to acquire a stake of at least 20% in the IREO India companies, along with certain governance-related rights. The joint venture's aggregate economic interest in these companies, including contractual and other interests, is expected to be approximately 40%, with the IREO funds holding the remaining stake.