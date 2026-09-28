DLF, Navin Fluorine, HBL Engineering among top stocks to buy; check price targets, stop loss & more

Amid the rising selling pressure in the broader markets, domestic brokerage firms like SMC Global and Canara Bank Securities have suggested select stocks based on their strong charts and sound technical parameters to make short-term gains as investors seek refuge in safer bets. They have picked counters life DLF Ltd, HBL Engineering and Navin Fluorine International Ltd. Here's what they have said on these counters:

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HBL Engineering | Buy | Target Price: Rs 895-905 | Stop Loss: Rs 720

HBL Engineering Ltd has given a breakout above the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, with the head near Rs 640–650 and shoulders around Rs 680–710 zone. The neckline around Rs 780–785 zone has been decisively crossed, while price has also moved above the long-term descending trend line, indicating improving technical structure. The breakout is accompanied by stronger momentum, with RSI and MACD turning upward, supporting the positive setup. Immediate resistance is visible near Rs 810–820, followed by the broader Rs 850–860 zone. On the downside, Rs 780–785 should now act as the key breakout support, while Rs 700–720 remains an important positional support zone. Sustained trading above Rs 785 could keep the recovery structure intact, with the pattern suggesting scope toward Rs 850–860 levels as well. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 785-795 levels with the expected upside of Rs 895-905 levels with stop loss below Rs 720 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

