DLF Q1 net profit rises 19% to Rs 766 crore; bookings jump 78% to Rs 11,425 crore

Real estate major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 766 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. The growth was supported by robust sales and improved operational performance.

The company's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,981 crore, while EBITDA came in at Rs 628 crore for the quarter. DLF's net cash position strengthened further to Rs 7,980 crore, underpinned by healthy cash flows and disciplined capital management.

New sales bookings for the quarter surged 78 per cent YoY to Rs 11,425 crore, driven by a strong response to the company's latest luxury project — DLF Privana North.

"Our disciplined capital management led to further strengthening of our balance sheet," the company said in its earnings statement, adding that it continues to generate a healthy cash surplus, contributing to the improved net cash position.

DLF also noted that while the business fundamentals remain strong, reported financials may reflect the underlying growth trends with a lag due to accounting methodology.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about the sector's outlook, citing factors such as a resilient economy, government policy support and growing consumer preference for branded real estate developers.

"We are committed to leveraging the strong housing demand to deliver high-quality products," DLF added.

The quarterly earnings were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, DLF shares settled 2.51 per cent higher at Rs 796.65.