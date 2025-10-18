Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia, Jhunjhunwala: Ace investors bet on these 10 stocks in Q2

Ace investors, including Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Mukul Agrawal and Vijay Kedia have re-shuffled pockets in the September quarter, boosting or initiating stakes across a clutch of mid- and small-cap names. According to data filed with the stock exchanges, these investors have shown fresh conviction in these 10 companies during the quarter ending September 2025.

Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna was particularly active in the September quarter, increasing her exposure across three counters. Her holding in GHCL Ltd rose to 1.20 per cent (11,51,501 shares) from 1.13 per cent (10,83,235 shares) in the June quarter. She also raised her stake in Coffee Day Enterprises to 2.19 per cent (46,32,440 shares) from 1.55 per cent (32,78,440 shares) earlier. In Prakash Industries, Khanna lifted her holding to 2.94 per cent (52,61,190 shares) from 2.27 per cent (40,56,674 shares) in the previous quarter.

Market veteran Mukul Agrawal also made several bold portfolio moves during Q2. He ramped up his holding in ASM Technologies Ltd to 10.32 per cent (15,05,500 shares) from 6.48 per cent (7,62,500 shares) in the June quarter. Agrawal also made a fresh bet on Solarium Green Energy Ltd, acquiring 6,00,000 shares for a 2.88 per cent stake. Additionally, AceEquity data showed he raised his stake in Monolithisch India Ltd to 2.76 per cent (6,00,000 shares) from 2.30 per cent (5,00,000 shares) a quarter ago.

Known for spotting promising small-cap opportunities, Ashish Kacholia initiated two fresh investments in Q2. NSE data showed he picked up a 2.71 per cent stake (6,61,000 shares) in V Marc India, while Trendlyne data confirmed a new entry into Jain Resource Recycling, where he bought 38,90,762 shares, representing a 1.1 per cent stake.

Meanwhile, Rekha Jhunjhunwala marginally increased the estate’s holding in Canara Bank, with the stake inching up to 1.57 per cent (14,24,43,000 shares) from 1.46 per cent (13,24,43,000 shares) in the June quarter.

Veteran investor Vijay Kedia consolidated his position in Global Vectra Helicorp. While his personal holding remained unchanged at 3 per cent (4,19,436 shares), his firm Kedia Securities acquired an additional 2,59,782 shares (1.86 per cent), taking his cumulative stake to 4.86 per cent in the company.

