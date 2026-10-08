Dolly Khanna & Jhujhunwala cut stakes in these companies, Kedia increases position in this stock

September quarter remained a busy period for stock market investors, who were mostly rushing to rejig their portfolios amid the market volatility. Even seasoned investors like Dolly Khanna and Rekha Jhunjhunwala booked profits in the select counters, while a few others like Vijay Kedia increased their stake in some high conviction bets.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala marginally trimmed her stake in Canara Bank as she sold 37.75 lakh equity shares of the PSU lender during the September 2026 quarter. Her stake slipped to 12,54,18,000 equity shares, or 1.38 per cent stake as of September 30, 2026 compared to 12,91,93,000 equity shares, or 1.42 per cent stake, as of June 30, 2026.