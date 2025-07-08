Dolly Khanna likely exited this multibagger stock in Q1; check target price

Seasoned Dalal Street investor Dolly Khanna has signaled her exit from Chennai Petroleum Corporation, according to latest shareholding patter of the company as of June 2025 quarter. The Chennai-based investor was consistently trimming her stake in the Indian Oil Corporation promoted-company.

Khanna's name went missing from key shareholder's list of the company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. However, she held 16,18,520 equity shares or 1.09 per cent stake in the company as of March 31, 2025. It implies that that her holding in the company has slipped below 1 per cent and thus her name went missing from key shareholders' list of the company.

Advertisement

Related Articles

It is mandatory for all the listed companies to announce their shareholding pattern on a quarterly basis, naming the entities who own one per cent or more stake in them. Khanna owned 48,69,474 shares in Chennai Petroleum as of June 2022 quarter and has been reducing her stake since then.

Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation settled at Rs 734.20 on Tuesday, falling half a per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 11,000 crore. The stock has corrected more than 42 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 1,274, hit in July 2024.

Shares of Chennai Petro have gained nearly 16 per cent in the year 2025 so far, but the stock is down 25 per cent in the last one month. The stock has surged more than 100 per cent in the last three years, while it is up more than 800 per cent in the last five years period.

Advertisement

BP Equities continues to remain positive on the stock on both technical and fundamental parameter. Chennai Petroleum Corporation is reinforcing its competitive edge through throughput leadership and new product entries. The company has achieved a crude throughput of 10.45 MMT and recorded its lowest Energy Intensity Index.

"Upgraded to a Schedule-A Central Public Sector Enterprise, it is progressing towards Navaratna status. The stock is recommended to buy at Rs 708-712 with a target price of Rs 769 and a stop loss of Rs 672, reflecting bullish momentum with RSI around 60. The MACD is in a bullish crossover zone, suggesting strengthening upside momentum," it added.

According to the latest data from Trendlyne, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 16 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 449.7 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.