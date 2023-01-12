Dolly Khanna on a selling spree in Q3, sells stakes in 10 firms with 4 signaled exits

Dolly Khanna has been on a selling spree at Dalal Street in the December 2022 quarter, suggesting the latest shareholding patterns filed by the companies so far. He has not picked up a stake in any company so far.

Dolly Khanna has trimmed her stakes in the at least 10 companies, including four potential exits, in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, the data indicates.

Dolly Khanna's name was missing from the key shareholders' lists of Sharda Cropchem, NCL Industries, J Kumar Infraprojects and Aries Agro in the December 2022 quarter. This signals her potential exit from the company.'

Shares of Shardha Cropchem and J Kumar Infraprojects have dropped up to 30 per cent in the last six months, whereas Aries Agro and NCL Industries have gained up to 55 per cent during the same period under review.

Dolly Khanna owned 9,18,168 equity shares or 1.02 per cent stake in Sharda Cropchem as of September 30, 2022, while her holding stood at 5,94,533 equity shares or 1.31 per cent in NCL Industries.

Her ownership stood at 8,13,976 equity shares or 1.08 per cent in J Kumar Infraprojects in Q2FY23, while she owned 1,43,502 equity shares or 1.10 per cent stake of the company during the given period.

Listed companies are obligated to share their shareholding pattern on a quarterly basis, specifically mentioning the investors which hold one per cent or more stake in the company.

Dolly Khanna sold more than 7.87 lakh equity shares of the company between October-December period to bring her stake to 3,133,926 equity shares or 2.43 per cent as on December 31, 2022. Her holding stood at 3,921,652 equity shares or 3.04 per cent as on September 30, 2022.

Khanna's stake in Chennai Petroleum Corporation stood at 3,276,408 equity shares or 2.2 per cent by Q3FY23 from 3,826,908 equity shares or 2.57 per cent in Q2FY23. The seasoned investor sold more than 5.50 lakh equity shares of the company in the three months of previous calendar.

The Chennai based company cut her stake in Nitin Spinners and Ajanta Soya as she sold more than 72,000 shares and 48,000 shares, respectively. She also offloaded 3,500-5,000 shares of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure and Deepak Spinners during the same quarter.

Counters including KCP, Chennai Petroleum, Deepak Spinners, Nitin Spinners, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure and Ajanta Soya have delivered positive returns in the last six months.

According to the data from Trendlyne, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 18 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 308.2 crore, as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

