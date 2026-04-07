Dolly Khanna Portfolio review: These 2 stocks added in Q4; should you buy, sell or hold?

Ace investors portfolio: Marquee Dalal Street investor Dolly Khanna has made at least two new additions in her portfolio in March 2026 quarter, namely Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Sharda CropChem Ltd, the data from Trendlyne suggests. Interestingly, both stocks have been part of her portfolio earlier as well.

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According to the shareholding pattern, Dolly Khanna owned 9,82,178 equity shares, or 1.09 per cent stake, in Sharda CropChem Ltd as of March 31, 2026. According to Tuesday's high at Rs 968, her stake in the company is valued at Rs 95.07 crore. Prior to this, Sharda CropChem was part of Khanna portfolio in September 2022.

Similarly, Khanna owned 19,31,724 equity shares, or 1.3 per cent stake, in Chennai Petro as of the three-months ending on March 31, 2026. Her stake was valued at Rs 192.03 crore as of Tuesday high at Rs 994.10. She was among the key shareholders of the company in March 2025 quarter as well.

However, Business Today could not ascertain if Khanna had completely exited these counters or held them partially as companies need to mandatorily disclose names of only those shareholders who own at least one per cent stake in the company as of the end of quarter. If her stake was below one per cent threshold, the name could not be mentioned.

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Shares of Sharda CropChem remained largely flat in March 2026 quarter, while it is up 10 per cent in 2026 so far. The stock has nearly doubled in the last one year. On the other hand, Shares of Chennai Petro jumped nearly 16 per cent in the fourth quarter ending on March 31, 2026, while it has jumped nearly 65 per cent in a year.

YES Securities is expect core/reported GRM USD/bbl of 12.97/13.71 on a refining throughput of 2.81mmt (107 per cent utilization). PSUs have announced a relatively strong dividend outlay during the quarter and Chennai Petro may announce another decent dividend for the quarter, it said.

YES Securities has a 'buy' rating on Chennai Petro with a target price of Rs 1,232, suggesting a nearly 25 per cent upside in the stock. Elara Capital has an 'accumulate' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 977.

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B&K Securities is a expecting Sharda CropChem to clock a revenue 58 per cent sequential growth in revenue, while its profit may soar nearly 72 per cent QoQ. Ebitda margins are seen improving to 18.4 per cent for the quarter. It has a 'hold' rating on the stock.

Management guides 15–20 per cent revenue growth in FY27, with gross margins around 35 per cent and Ebitda margins of 18–20 per cent sustained, aided by pricing recovery, operating leverage, and a strong pipeline of registrations and disciplined capex, said Geojit Investments with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,245 in February 2026. Anand Rathi and Khambatta Securities have same ratings with target prices of Rs 1,330 and Rs 1,299, respectively.

According to the data from Trendlyne, Dolly Khanna publicly held 12 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 485 crore, as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far. Other companies from her portfolio are yet to disclose their shareholding pattern with the exchanges.