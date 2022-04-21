Dolly Khanna portfolio: This multibagger stock hits upper circuit; zooms over 200% in 1 year

Shares of edible oils manufacturer Ajanta Soya, a part of Dolly Khanna's portfolio, jumped 5 per cent and hit upper circuit in early trade on Thursday after the company's board approved a stock split in the ratio of 5:1. For every one share an investor holds, he or she will have five shares after the split takes place.

The stock opened higher at Rs 258 against the previous close of Rs 246.70 on BSE. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 416.90 crore.

The company said the decision to split the stock will "enhance the liquidity of equity shares and encourage the participation of small investors by making it more affordable." The record date for the purpose of split will be intimated in due course.

Dolly Khanna has upped her stake in Ajanta Soya to 1.5 per cent from 1.1 per cent earlier. Her portfolio is entirely managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna, who is known for picking lesser-known quality stocks at the right time to bet for multibagger returns.

Ajanta Soya stock has delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders in the last one year. In the past one year, the share price zoomed from Rs 80.5 to Rs 259 logging around 222 per cent return in this period.

An amount of Rs 5 lakh invested in this multibagger stock a year ago would have turned into Rs 16 lakh today.

Ajanta Soya reported a year-on-year consolidated net profit of Rs 6 crore, down 25 per cent in the quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8 crore in the year-ago period.



Net Sales for the period came in at Rs 309 crore, up 28 per cent for the December quarter. The EPS has increased to Rs 8.98 in December 2021 from Rs 4.77 in December 2020.

Incorporated in 1992, Ajanta Soya is engaged in the primary business of manufacturing edible oils (Vanaspati) and various kinds of cooking oil with applications products for bakery like biscuits, puffs, pastries and others.

