Dolly Khanna stock: Firm gets credit rating upgrade from CARE; check details

Shares of Prakash Industries gained nearly 3% on Thursday after CARE Ratings upgraded the company's credit rating. The new credit rating for its long-term facilities now stands at CARE BB+ (Stable) against the earlier CARE BB (Stable). The rating reflects an improvement in the Company's credit profile and carries a stable outlook as assigned by CARE Ratings Limited.

Ace investor Dolly Khanna owned 2.57% stake or 45.98 lakh shares in the multibagger stock at the end of December 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, share price of Prakash Industries rose 2.85% to Rs 133.45 today compared to the previous close of Rs 129.75.

The stock opened higher at Rs 129.80 on BSE. The metal stock has delivered multibagger returns of 115% in three years and gained 158% in five years.

It has lost 19% in six months.

Prakash Industries stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. The relative strength index (RSI) of Prakash Industries stands at 52.4. Prakash Industries shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company will announce its Q3 earnings on February 14.

Prakash Industries is engaged in the production of ferro alloys, MS TMT/MS coil and allied products, HB Wire Rod, and PVC Pipe and Sockets. The company's segments include power, steel and PVC pipe. the company's product range includes sponge iron, power, wire rod, thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars and rigid polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes. Its plants are located in Champa, District Janjgir-Champa, and Raipur in Chhattisgarh.