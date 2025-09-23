Dolly Khanna stock: This multibagger chemical scrip doubles in 6 months; do you own it?

Shares of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd have delivered a staggering 105 per cent return over the past six months, rising from Rs 153.30 to Rs 315.60. The stock is also part of ace investor Dolly Khanna’s portfolio.

Dolly Khanna holds 39,51,753 shares, translating to a 3.33 per cent stake in Mangalore Chemicals.

However, the stock slipped as much as 3.5 per cent on Tuesday to touch a day’s low of Rs 309.50 on the BSE from Monday’s close of Rs 321.05. By 1:33 pm, Mangalore Chemicals was trading 1.60 per cent lower at Rs 315.90, valuing the company at Rs 3,743 crore.

Mangalore Chemicals last month announced a strategic move to acquire the fertiliser business of its group company Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZACL) for Rs 72.75 crore. The agreement, signed on August 29, is expected to be completed within three months. As part of the deal, Mangalore Chemicals will take over a granulated single super phosphate (SSP) plant located at Mahad, Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 2 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA).

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, a part of the Adventz Group, is a major manufacturer of chemical fertilisers in Karnataka. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of fertilisers across India.

The scrip trades at a PE ratio of 23.19 and a PB of 3.78, with a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high market volatility. The stock is now 160 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 121.35, though still 15 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 373.10.

On the technical front, the stock’s RSI stood at 45.8, suggesting a mid-range momentum, while the MFI at 21.8 indicates the stock is oversold. The price is trading below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of Rs 330.8 but remains comfortably above the 200-day SMA of Rs 230.1.