Dolphin Offshore, Lancor Holdings, Dredging Corp, Thangamayil Jewellery shares hit upper circuit, top NSE gainers today; here's why 

Thangamayil Jewellery, Dolphin Offshore, Dredging Corp and Lancor Holdings shares were the top gainers on NSE today. The stocks rose up to 20%, gathering huge investor interest on the first trading day of November 2025. Here's a look at why these four stocks hit upper circuit of 20% in the current trading session.

Thangamayil Jewellery

Thangamayil Jewellery shares climbed 20% to Rs 2603.50 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 2169.60 on NSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 8092.20 crore. The rally in the stock came after the jewellery and watches retailer announced its Q2 earnings and operational updates for October.

The company's revenue crossed the Rs 1,000 cr mark for the first time ever in October. It rose to Rs 1,032 crore last month compared to Rs 371 crore in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Volume of gold ornaments also increased to 764 kg in October 2025 against 432 kg in October 2024, clocking a volume growth of 77%. "At the same time, due to wide price fluctuations currently witnessed, we are not able to assess the trend in the revenue growth for the rest of five months of 25-26 except endorsing the fact that our Chennai metro new outlets are performing satisfactorily," said the firm.

In the second quarter, the company reported a profit of Rs 59 crore against Rs 17 crore loss in the October 2024 quarter. Sales climbed 45% to Rs 1,705 crore in Q2 against Rs 1178 crore sales in the year ago period.

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises stock gained 20% to Rs 439.20 today against the previous close of Rs 366. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1,757 crore. The rally in the stock came after the firm announced its Q2 earnings. Net profit came at Rs 4.69 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 0.0575 crore in the year ago period. Total income rose to Rs 6.65 crore in the last quarter against Rs 0.67 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Lancor Holdings

Lancor Holdings shares climbed 20% to Rs 32.90 after the real estate firm said Supreme Court of India has passed an order in a case between Lancor Holdings Limited – Claimant and Prem Kumar Menon & Others – Respondents.

The Civil Appeals filed by the company - Lancor have been allowed, the firm said.

Commenting on the impact of the order on the company, the real estate firm said, "The guideline value of the property is approximately Rs 139 crore. Based on the Company’s internal assessment and reference to prevailing market information, the indicative current market value of the said property is expected to be around Rs 190 crore. This assessment is subject to market conditions and independent valuation, if undertaken."

"Further, based on prevailing commercial rental benchmarks, the property has the potential to generate an estimated annual rental income of approximately ?12 crores, subject to lease finalisation, tenant profile, and commercial terms," said the real estate major.

Dredging Corporation

Shares of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL) rose 20% today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a Rs 4,000 crore investment dedicated to the modernization of the state-run firm. Another trigger behind the rally in stock is that DCIL has inked 22 Memorandum of understandings with 16 organisations worth Rs 17,645 crore during the India Maritime Week 2025 event held in Mumbai from October 27 - October 31, 2025.

Dredging Corp stock hit an upper circuit of 20% or Rs 148.15 to Rs 889.95 level. It opened with a gain of 5.26% at Rs 780.05 in trade today against its previous close of Rs 740.80. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,489 crore.