DOMS Industries shares zoom 10%; analysts see more upside

Shares of DOMS Industries Ltd surged on Monday, climbing 12.44 per cent intraday to hit a high of Rs 2,572.15 before settling 9.65 per cent higher at Rs 2,508.25.

On the earnings front, the stationery products maker reported an 8.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 59.1 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). PAT was up 15.3 per cent sequentially. The PAT margin stood at 10.5 per cent, compared with 12.2 per cent in Q1 FY25 and 10.1 per cent in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) grew 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 98.7 crore and 11.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The EBITDA margin came in at 17.6 per cent, versus 19.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 17.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations jumped 26.4 per cent YoY to Rs 562.3 crore, marking a 10.5 per cent rise over Q4 FY25.

Analysts largely maintained a positive stance on the stock. Technically, support could be seen in the Rs 2,300–2,270 range.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said DOMS delivered a stable set of numbers and advised investors to hold the stock given its current outlook.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that the stock has rebounded from its historical support zone of Rs 2,300–2,270, indicating an early sign of reversal. He sees potential upside towards the Rs 2,700–2,720 range in the intermediate term.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, suggested that DOMS is showing signs of breaking out from a range-bound pattern. He recommended buying with a stop-loss at Rs 2,270 and targeting Rs 2,970–3,200.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 70.39 per cent stake in DOMS Industries.