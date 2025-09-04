DOMS share price jumps 10% after stationery items get GST boost

Shares of DOMS Industries Ltd rose 10 per cent in Thursday’s trade after the government announced GST rate cuts on key stationery products. Items such as pencils, sharpeners, crayons and exercise books will now be exempted from GST, down from the earlier 12 per cent. The tax rate on geometry boxes has also been lowered to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

Advertisement

Related Articles

DOMS shares jumped 9.89 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 2,750 apiece on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 2,502.45. At 12:01 am, the shares were up 9.14 per cent at Rs 2,731.05. The scrip is 23 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 2,094.75.

Additionally, the DOMS board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.15 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each, for approval by members at the AGM. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as September 15.

In an exchange filing on Saturday, the company informed that it has completed a partial acquisition of an additional 13 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Pioneer Stationery Private Limited. DOMS purchased 3,900 equity shares from certain existing shareholders for a consideration of Rs 5.54 crore, thereby increasing its holding in Pioneer to 57.5 per cent from 51 per cent. The acquisition of the remaining stake is expected to be completed by December 31

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2006, DOMS Industries is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, trading and distribution of stationery and art products. Its portfolio spans across scholastic stationery, scholastic art materials, paper stationery, office supplies, hobby and craft products, fine art products, as well as kits and combos.

Peer stocks also gained ground, with Kokuyo Camlin rising 10.58 per cent to Rs 128.45 and Flair Writing Industries advancing 3.87 per cent to Rs 333.80 in early trade.

Among technical indicators, the stock is trading above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).