Down 55% from 52-week high, multibagger stock to trade ex-dividend today; check targets

Tanla Platforms shares dividend: Shares of Tanla Platforms shall trade ex-dividend today as the software solutions and cloud communications player had a second interim dividend for their eligible shareholders, along with its March 2024 quarter on April 24. The company had announced the record date on the same day in a separate exchange filing.

The board of directors of the company inter-alia considered and approved declaration of second interim dividend for the FY25 at the rate of Rs 6 per equity share, or 600 per cent of face value Rs 1 each, it said. "Tanla has fixed Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as the record date for determining entitlement of members for the second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25."



Shares of Tanla Platforms settled at Rs 488.70 on Tuesday but dropped another 2 per cent to Rs 480.30 on Wednesday. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 6,600 crore mark. The stock has surged nearly 1,000 per cent from its covid-19 lows around Rs 42 apiece, hit in March 2020.

However, the stock is down 47 per cent in the last one year. It has crashed nearly 55 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 1,086.05, hit in July 2024. The stock was hovering near Rs 2,000 levels in February 2022 and has crumbled around 75 per cent since then. The stock is down 35 per cent in the last six months.



The company board of directors of Karix Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms and Gamooga Softtech, another step-down subsidiary of Tanla at their meetings held on April 24, 2025, have approved scheme of arrangement for merger of Gamooga with Karix. However, the scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, it said in another filing.

Incorporated in 1999, Tanla Platforms, previously known as Tanla Solutions, is an Indian multinational communications platform as a service (CPaas) company based in Hyderabad. It provides value-added services in the cloud communications space.



Tanla Platforms reported a 9.9 per cent YoY decline in net profit for the March quarter at Rs 117.3 crore, while its revenue rose marginally by 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,024.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter inched up 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 163.4 crore, but Ebitda margin remained unchanged at 16 per cent.



Tanla's growth will revive, led by a strong OTT channel, fueled by increased adoption of WhatsApp by enterprises; growth in domestic messaging volume; and international expansion. Platform revenue was soft QoQ but up 18.4 per cent YoY, excluding the loss of the Vi deal. The company is taking its MaaP platform global, said HDFC Securities.



"It has signed contracts with two overseas telcos, with revenue expected to start flowing by Q1FY26-end. The strategic priorities for FY26 are global expansion, OTT leadership, and scaling of platform business. Its gross margin is at an eleven-quarter low, owing to expansion in new channels, international expansion, and investments. We cut our EPS estimates to factor in lower margins," it added with an 'add' rating a target price of Rs 680.