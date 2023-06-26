Dr Reddy's, ICICI Lombard, Airtel, HCL Tech, among stocks to buy as per brokerages

Domestic brokerage firms including Ashika Stock Broking, IIFL Securities and LKP Securities are positive on the select stocks, namely- Swan Energy, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, DCM Shriram and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company. The brokerage firms believe that these stocks are headed for a strong upside in the near-term amid the volatile sentiments on the basis of their sound technical setup. Here what the brokerage firms has to say:



Swan Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 300-320 | Stop Loss: Rs 250

Swan Energy's stock has shown a strong uptrend, characterized by higher highs and higher lows formation. It has experienced a breakout with robust volumes across all time frames. The MACD indicator has also confirmed a buy signal with a zero-line crossover. The stock has support at Rs 250, and the potential targets for the upside are Rs 300 and Rs 320.

Recommended by: Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative analyst, LKP Securities



Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,500 | Upside: 10%

Dr Reddy's Labs' price had been gradually inching higher and presently is on the verge of giving a breakout from the 6-month-old resistance level. Volume buildup can be seen in recent periods indicating large scale participation would support the uptrend. On the oscillator front too, the Index is trading in neutral price territory in a weekly time frame indicating room for further upside remains. To add further presence of rising channel formation in daily time frames to support a bullish outlook in the stock. Hence one can accumulate the stock at current level for an upside target of Rs 5,500 in next few weeks.

Recommended by: Ashika Stock Broking



HCL Tech | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,220 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,110

HCL Technologies has given a consolidation breakout and is at the highest levels since January 2022. We expect the stock to reach a target of Rs 1220 levels in the short term. Stop loss can be placed at Rs 1,110 levels

Recommended by: IIFL Securities



DCM Shriram | Buy | Target Price: Rs 850 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,000-1,035

DCM Shriram stock recently witnessed a long consolidation breakout on the weekly chart, accompanied by a sharp surge in volumes. It took a strong reversal from its 20-day moving average (DMA) positioned at Rs 850. This change in trend indicates a shift from sideways movement to a bullish trend. The monthly RSI (relative strength index) has also shown a positive crossover, further confirming the change in momentum. The stock has support at 850, and the potential targets for the upside are Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,035.

Recommended by: Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative analyst, LKP Securities



ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company| Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,430 | Upside: 12%

ICICI Lombard GIC has shown a bullish breakout from the downward sloping channel line placing the stock back in focus amongst the traders list. On the oscillator front the stock is trading in neutral price territory with buy crossover followed by positive divergence which further supports the positive outlook. The stock is presently at a favorable risk reward setup as the stock has been witnessing pullback from the strong support zone of Rs 1,125-1,150. Hence one can accumulate the stock at current level for an upside target of Rs 1,430 in next few weeks.

Recommended by: Ashika Stock Broking



Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 905 | Stop Loss: Rs 825

Bharti Airtel has given a rounding breakout on the daily chart and has closed at the highest level. If the stock sustains at higher levels, we expect the stock to reach a target of Rs 905 levels in the short term. Stop loss can be placed at Rs 825 levels.

Recommended by: IIFL Securities





(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today)

