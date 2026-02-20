Dr Reddy's Labs, CG Power, Oil India: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices were hammered hard and settled with big cuts on Thursday on the back of rising geopolitical concerns between the US and Iran, pushing the crude oil prices higher and triggering global sell-off. The BSE Sensex nosedived 1,236.11 points, or 1.48 per cent, to close at 82,498.14, while NSE's Nifty50 crashed 365 points, or 1.41 per cent, to end at 25,454.35.

Select buzzing stocks including Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Oil India and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Fridays' trading session:



Oil India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 518-530 | Stop Loss: Rs 443

After witnessing a corrective decline of nearly 15 per cent, Oil India Ltd managed to find strong support around its 21-day EMA, indicating that short-term weakness was well absorbed at lower levels. The recent sharp rebound from this zone, supported by a noticeable rise in trading volumes, suggests renewed buying interest and improving market sentiment. Encouragingly, the stock is now trading above the cluster of its key moving averages, reflecting a positive shift in trend structure. In addition, most leading oscillators are moving in a bullish trajectory, supporting the case for further upside.



Dr Reddys Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,358 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,240

Dr Reddy's Labs has delivered a decisive breakout above the falling trendline resistance, which had been capping upside for an extended period. This move marks a meaningful shift in price structure. The breakout was supported by a clear pick-up in volumes, highlighting fresh buying interest and stronger market participation at higher levels. Post-breakout, the stock has started forming a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, indicating a gradual transition from a bearish phase to a developing uptrend. Importantly, the stock is now trading above the cluster of all its key EMAs, signalling that momentum has turned positive in the near to medium term.



CG Power and Industrial Solutions | Buy | Target Price: Rs 756-810 | Stop Loss: Rs 652

CG Power has retraced more than 61.8 per cent of its previous declining leg, signalling a meaningful shift in market sentiment from bearish to bullish. Such a deep retracement often reflects strong demand and improving confidence among participants. The 200-day EMA is currently acting as a crucial support zone. Notably, every dip towards this average has attracted steady buying interest, indicating that long-term investors are accumulating at lower levels. In addition, the stock continues to hold firmly above the earlier falling trendline resistance, which now appears to be acting as a support level.