Dr Reddy's Labs, Diffusion Engineers, Wheels India, LMW to turn ex-dividend on Thursday

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Diffusion Engineers Ltd, Wheels India Ltd and LMW Ltd will turn ex-date for dividends on Thursday, July 10. Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltd with a face value of Rs 10, will turn ex-rights tomorrow.

The Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for FY25, which was subject to approval of members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Dr Reddy's Laboratories shareholders for dividend purpose. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names in the list at the end of July 10 (record date) would be eligible to receive dividend. The dividend, if approved, will be made around August 23, the company told stock exchanges earlier.

The LMW Ltd board at its meeting held on May 14 had recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 62nd AGM. July 10 is the record date for the same. The company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Similarly, the Wheels India board had recommended a dividend of Rs 7.03 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at AGM. July 10 is the record date for the same. The Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Thursday, July 17.

Diffusion Engineers Ltd held its meeting on May 15 and recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. July 10 is the record date for the same.

Market outlook

Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities said the Nifty has continued to trade above its key short and long-term moving averages, which remain in a rising trajectory and are positioned in the desired bullish sequence.

"This alignment underscores the strength of the underlying trend. Additionally, the daily RSI is holding firm above the 60 mark, indicating sustained positive momentum and suggesting that the index still retains its bullish undertone despite the ongoing consolidation," he said.