Dr Reddy's Labs shares in focus as pharma major inks $32 million deal; key details

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares are likely to be in focus on Thursday following an announcement that the pharma major has acquired the trademarks for Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova for the Indian market and its entry into the hormone replacement therapy (HRT) segment.

On Wednesday, shares of Dr Reddy's slipped 0.32 per cent to settle at Rs 1280.85, down from its previous close of Rs 1285 apiece on the BSE. The company currently commands a market cap of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

According to the regulatory filing after market hours on February 18, Dr Reddy's entered into a definitive agreement with the UK-headquartered Mercury Pharma Group Ltd (MPGL).

The deal, valued at USD 32.15 million, transfers the trademarks and related assets of the two specialty brands to Dr Reddy's, the filing said.

M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) at Dr Reddy's, highlighted the strategic fit of the deal. "The acquisition will serve as the spearhead of our expansion into the HRT segment, strengthening our existing gynaecology portfolio in India," Ramana said.

He added that the company's established market access positions them to extend the reach of the acquired assets and deliver greater impact.