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Dr Reddy's shares rise 2% after exclusive Qdenga distribution deal with Takeda

Dr Reddy's shares rise 2% after exclusive Qdenga distribution deal with Takeda

DRREDDY1,192.60(1.50%)

Dr Reddy's will be responsible for the exclusive distribution and marketing of QDENGA in India's private market, while Takeda will retain commercialisation rights in the public market.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 11:02 AM IST
Dr Reddy's shares rise 2% after exclusive Qdenga distribution deal with TakedaDr Reddy's Laboratories shares rose 2% on Friday, hitting an intraday high of Rs 1,193.40, compared with their previous close of Rs 1,172.05.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd shares rose 2%  in Friday's trade after the pharmaceutical company entered into an exclusive distribution and marketing agreement with Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited for QDENGA, Takeda's dengue vaccine, in India's private market. The partnership covers both pediatric and adult vaccination.

Under the agreement, Dr Reddy's will be responsible for the exclusive distribution and marketing of QDENGA in India's private market, while Takeda will retain commercialisation rights in the public market. Takeda will also continue to handle the vaccine's manufacturing and importation.

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Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares rose 2.09% on Friday, hitting an high of Rs 1,196.55, compared with their previous close of Rs 1,172.05.

The agreement follows the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's (CDSCO) approval of QDENGA's marketing authorisation in July 2026 for individuals aged 4-60 years. The vaccine is expected to become available in India in the first half of 2027, subject to applicable local processes.

QDENGA is a live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine designed to provide protection against all four dengue virus serotypes. It is administered as a two-dose regimen, with the doses given three months apart. The vaccine's clinical development programme involved more than 60,000 participants, while the Phase 3 TIDES trial reported efficacy across all four serotypes through seven years.

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The partnership comes amid a significant dengue burden in India. According to the company release, reported dengue cases in the country have increased 11-fold over the past two decades. An ICMR surveillance study cited by the company also found all four dengue serotypes circulating across multiple regions, with 1 in 14 patients infected with multiple serotypes concurrently.

Globally, QDENGA has been approved in 43 countries since 2022, with more than 32 million doses distributed worldwide. The company said the vaccine is also included in the WHO List of Prequalified Vaccines.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 10:57 AM IST
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