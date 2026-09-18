Dr Reddy's shares rise 2% after exclusive Qdenga distribution deal with Takeda

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares rose 2.09% on Friday, hitting an high of Rs 1,196.55, compared with their previous close of Rs 1,172.05.

The agreement follows the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's (CDSCO) approval of QDENGA's marketing authorisation in July 2026 for individuals aged 4-60 years. The vaccine is expected to become available in India in the first half of 2027, subject to applicable local processes.

QDENGA is a live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine designed to provide protection against all four dengue virus serotypes. It is administered as a two-dose regimen, with the doses given three months apart. The vaccine's clinical development programme involved more than 60,000 participants, while the Phase 3 TIDES trial reported efficacy across all four serotypes through seven years.

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The partnership comes amid a significant dengue burden in India. According to the company release, reported dengue cases in the country have increased 11-fold over the past two decades. An ICMR surveillance study cited by the company also found all four dengue serotypes circulating across multiple regions, with 1 in 14 patients infected with multiple serotypes concurrently.

Globally, QDENGA has been approved in 43 countries since 2022, with more than 32 million doses distributed worldwide. The company said the vaccine is also included in the WHO List of Prequalified Vaccines.