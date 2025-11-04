Dynamatic Tech shares rally 7% as BEL, L&T onboard firm for 5th-gen fighter jets

Business Today
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 4, 2025 12:39 PM IST
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (Dynamatic Tech) rallied 7 per cent in Monday's trade, as the consortium of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which is pursuing India’s 5th Generation Fighter Aircraft (AMCA), onboarded the company as an exclusive partner for the programme.

Dynamatic Tech offers delivers precision-engineered products for metallurgy, aerospace, hydraulics and security applications. It has design and manufacturing centres in Europe and India. It serves international clientele across six continents. 
Following the development, the stock rose 7.03 per cent to hit a high of Rs 8,625 on BSE. The stock is up 30 per cent in the past three months against a 3.34 per cent rise in Sensex during the same period.  

As a partner, Dynamatic Tech would offer expertise in complex aerostructures and subsystems manufacture for leading aerospace original equipment manufacturers, along with L&T’s engineering excellence and BEL’s cutting-edge electronics expertise. 

"This synergy brings unique strength to AMCA’s development and boosts domestic capabilities in advanced aerospace manufacturing," Dynamatic Tech said in a BSE filing. 

Arun Ramchandani, Senior Vice President & Head, L&T Precision Engineering & Systems, said: “Adding Dynamatic Technologies as an exclusive partner to this consortium brings unmatched agility and precision to our mission. This partnership is as much about building a next-gen fighter jet as it is about redefining the Indian Aerospace industrial ecosystem”.

CEO & Managing Director Udayant Malhoutra said: “We have been at the forefront of building supersonic aircraft structures for the past three decades. Our pioneering legacy, combined with advanced engineering expertise of Larsen & Toubro, brings together a unique partnership with the capabilities required to deliver India’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft."
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 4, 2025 12:39 PM IST
