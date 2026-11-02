EAAA India Alternatives shares make a muted market debut; stocks list on flat note

EAAA India Alternatives shares made a muted Dalal Street debut on Monday, November 02 as the alternative investment player was settled at Rs 1,675.50 on NSE Ltd, a premium of 0.63 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,665 apeice. Similarly, the stock was listed with a premium of 0.48 per cent over the issue price at Rs 1,673 on BSE Ltd.



The listing of EAAA India Alternatives has been much below the expectations. Ahead of listing, shares EAAA India Alternatives shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 55-60 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of over 3 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 2-30 when the issue had closed for bidding.



The IPO of EAAA India Alternatives shares ran for bidding between October 26 and October 28. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 1,585-1,665 per share with a lot size of nine shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,200 crore from its IPO, which entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 72,07,207 equity shares by its promoter.



The issue was overall subscribed 5.51 times, attracting bids for more than Rs 4,630 crore through over 1.15 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 13.80 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 4.81 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed only two times during the bidding process.



EAAA India manages investment funds and provides alternative investment solutions to domestic and global institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and family offices. It operates primarily through two business verticals: Real Assets and Private Credit, along with portfolio management services and other investment solutions.



Brokerage firms had mixed views on this this with some suggesting to subscribe it for long-term while others recommending an avoid tag. Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

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