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EAAA India Alternatives shares make a muted market debut; stocks list on flat note

EAAA India Alternatives shares make a muted market debut; stocks list on flat note

NSE1,782.10(0.38%)

EAAA India Alternatives sold its shares in the price band of Rs 1,585-1,665 apiece, applied for a minimum of nine shares and its multiples to raise Rs 1,200 crore between October 26-28.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 9:59 AM IST
EAAA India Alternatives shares make a muted market debut; stocks list on flat noteEAAA India manages investment funds and provides alternative investment solutions to domestic and global institutional investors, HNIs, UHNIs and family offices.

EAAA India Alternatives shares made a muted Dalal Street debut on Monday, November 02 as the alternative investment player was settled at Rs 1,675.50 on NSE Ltd, a premium of 0.63 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,665 apeice. Similarly, the stock was listed with a premium of 0.48 per cent over the issue price at Rs 1,673 on BSE Ltd.

The listing of EAAA India Alternatives has been much below the expectations. Ahead of listing, shares EAAA India Alternatives shares  were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 55-60 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of over 3 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 2-30 when the issue had closed for bidding.

The IPO of EAAA India Alternatives shares ran for bidding between October 26 and October 28. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 1,585-1,665 per share with a lot size of nine shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,200 crore from its IPO, which entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 72,07,207 equity shares by its promoter.

The issue was overall subscribed 5.51 times, attracting bids for more than Rs 4,630 crore through over 1.15 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 13.80 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 4.81 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed only two times during the bidding process.

EAAA India manages investment funds and provides alternative investment solutions to domestic and global institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and family offices. It operates primarily through two business verticals: Real Assets and Private Credit, along with portfolio management services and other investment solutions.

Brokerage firms had mixed views on this this with some suggesting to subscribe it for long-term while others recommending an avoid tag. Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 9:59 AM IST
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