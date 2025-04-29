EaseMyTrip unveils Easy Summer Sale with discounts on travel bookings

EaseMyTrip on Tuesday launched its much-anticipated Easy Summer Sale, presenting a range of travel deals for customers across India. This limited-time offer, starting from April 29 and running until May 6, 2025, provides discounts on flights, hotels, buses, and cabs through the EaseMyTrip website and app. Customers can enjoy up to Rs 5,000 off on flight and hotel bookings and up to Rs 500 off on buses and cabs. Holiday packages are also available starting at Rs 9,999, with additional offers accessible by using the promo code EMTSUMMER.

In addition to these attractive offers, EaseMyTrip said it has partnered with ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank to provide cardholders with exclusive discounts. "These partnerships allow customers using eligible cards to enjoy additional savings beyond the sale offers. Furthermore, EaseMyTrip has collaborated with a variety of prestigious airline partners to offer discounted fares on select routes. These include renowned airlines such as British Airways, Singapore Airlines, and many more, enhancing the travel experience for customers," it stated.

Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, expressed his enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, "At EaseMyTrip, we're always striving to deliver maximum value to our users. With the Easy Summer Sale, we're offering more than just discounts—we're helping people turn their summer travel dreams into reality. From luxurious international escapes to affordable domestic holidays, this campaign has something for every kind of traveller."

Beyond the core travel discounts, EaseMyTrip mentioned it is offering brand vouchers post-booking from exclusive brand partners such as SS Beauty and Healthkart. These vouchers add further value, making the travel experience even more rewarding for customers who participate in the sale. Additionally, the highest spender during the campaign will be rewarded with a special prize, and select top spenders will receive exclusive gift vouchers and merchandise, further incentivising participation.

The Easy Summer Sale is open to both new and existing users, encouraging a broad range of participants to take advantage of the discounts. The sale is valid for online bookings made through the EaseMyTrip app or website within the specified period, making it accessible for all who wish to partake in the offers.