Business Today
Easy Trip Planners shares slip 11% in afternoon session, here's why

Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd plunged 11% in the afternoon session today amid reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was carrying searches at multiple locations linked to EaseMyTrip promoter Nishant Pitti in connection with the Mahadev Betting App case. EaseMyTrip is the subsidiary of Easy Trip Planners. 

Easy Trip Planners stock plunged 10.86% to Rs 11.90 today against the previous close of Rs 13.35 on BSE. Market cap of the travel firm stood at Rs 4,288.34 crore in the afternoon session today.

Reports further said raids were underway at 15 locations across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai and Sambalpur.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 16, 2025, 3:11 PM IST
