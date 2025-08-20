Easy Trip Planners shares jump 7%; analysts divided on trend reversal

Shares of Ease Trip Planners Ltd, the parent company of online travel platform EaseMyTrip, rose 6.62 per cent to close at Rs 9.67. However, the penny stock -- which turned ex-bonus (1:1) in November last year -- has dropped 38.49 per cent so far in 2025. The counter witnessed heavy trading activity on the BSE today, with nearly 1.10 crore shares changing hands, significantly higher than the two-week average of 38.17 lakh shares. Turnover stood at Rs 10.46 crore, while the company’s market capitalisation was pegged at Rs 3,427.13 crore.

One technical analyst sees signs of bottoming out for the stock near Rs 8.80, while another maintains the overall trend is still cautious. A decisive move above Rs 9.30–10.13 could pave the way for further gains towards Rs 11–13.60, whereas the Rs 8.80–8.75 zone is expected to act as strong support.

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), said, "After a notable decline, the stock seems to be bottoming out near Rs 8.80 level, forming a strong bullish candle on daily charts and signalling a possible trend reversal from the oversold zone. A decisive move above Rs 10.13 could further strengthen momentum and open the way for targets at Rs 11.70 and Rs 13.60 in the coming days. The Rs 8.75 level would act as crucial support, below which the positive view would be negated."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted, "The stock has rebounded from recent lows with volumes suggesting accumulation. However, the overall trend remains cautious. Sustaining above Rs 9.30 may extend the recovery towards Rs 10.20 and Rs 11, while Rs 8.80 remains a strong support and should be used as a stop loss for trading positions."

On the technical front, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 30-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 49.19. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50.89 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.98. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.19 with a return on equity (RoE) of 9.84. According to Trendlyne data, Ease Trip Planners has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 47.72 per cent stake in the travel firm.