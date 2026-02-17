Easy Trip Planners shares zoom nearly 44% in two days; relief rally or trend reversal?

Shares of Ease Trip Planners Ltd, the parent company of online travel platform EaseMyTrip, extended their sharp gains for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The penny stock jumped 19.95 per cent to hit a day's high of Rs 9.50. At this level, it has rallied 43.72 per cent in just two trading days.

The surge comes amid the company's recent announcement that it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore to fuel growth initiatives and strengthen its balance sheet. "The Board has approved, in principally, a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities, subject to requisite approvals," the travel platform stated.

On the earnings front, Ease Trip's profit after tax (PAT) slumped to Rs 3.41 crore in December 2025 (Q3 FY26) compared with Rs 34.02 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations during the quarter inched up marginally to Rs 151.65 crore from Rs 150.56 crore a year ago.

From a technical perspective, analysts have largely recommended caution despite the recent rebound. However, one of them noted that a decisive move above Rs 12 could indicate a potential trend reversal.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "EaseMyTrip has gained sharply over the past two trading sessions and has retested its 200-DSMA following an extended period of corrective movement. The stock remains subject to volatility; therefore, it is advisable to exercise caution in light of recent developments. A significant resistance level is identified between Rs 9-10.50 subzone, while support is anticipated within the range of Rs 8 to Rs 7.80, which is likely to mitigate any potential declines."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Easy Trip is in a clear long-term downtrend, trading below all major moving averages, which are sloping downward and indicating sustained weakness. The stock recently took support near Rs 8.50–9 and has shown a minor bounce with improved volumes. RSI has rebounded toward the 60–70 zone, suggesting short-term positive momentum. However, this appears to be a relief rally within a broader bearish structure. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 10.50–11, and only a sustained move above Rs 12 can signal a trend reversal. Until then, rallies may face selling pressure, while Rs 8.50 remains critical support for the downside."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support is seen at Rs 8, while resistance is placed at Rs 9.8. He added that a decisive move above Rs 9.8 could push the stock towards Rs 10, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 8 and Rs 10.