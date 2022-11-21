Easy Trip Planners to go ex-split, ex-bonus; 3M India, ONGC, OIL, Petronet LNG, Cochin Shipyard to go ex-dividend

Monday would see at least 12 stocks such as ONGC, Oil India, Petronet LNG, Cochin Shipyard, Balkrishna Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Natco Pharma and 3M India going ex-dividend . Shares of Easy Trip Planners will go ex-split from face value of Rs 2 to Re 1 each. They will also turn ex-bonus in the 3:1 ratio.

3M India will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced a special dividend of Rs 850 per share. The record date for the same is November 22 and the dividend will be paid on December 9.

ONGC will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.75 per share. The record date for the same is November 22 and the dividend will be paid on December 13.

Shares of Oil India will also go ex-dividend. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share and the record date for the same is November 22. The dividend will be paid on December 10.

Petronet LNG had announced a special dividend of Rs 7 per share and the record date for the same is November 22. The dividend will be paid on December 5.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder had announced an interim dividend of Rs 9.10 per share and the record date for the same is November 22. The dividend will be paid on December 10.

Cochin Shipyard had announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share and the record date for the same is November 22. The dividend will be paid on December 9.

Tide Water Oil (Rs 12 per share), Balkrishna Industries (Rs 4 per share), Praveg Communication (Rs 4 per share), Natco Pharma (Re 0.90 per share), Man Infraconstrution (Re 0.90 per share) and Bella Casa Fashion & Retail (Re 0.70 per share) are some other stocks that will go ex-dividend today.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners will go ex-split from face value of Rs 2 to Re 1 each. They will also go ex-bonus in 3:1 ratio.

Meanwhile, shares of Balrampur Chini, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, SUN TV, Indiabulls Housing and Punjab National Bank are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security is banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

Also, Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance will make their maket debuts on Monday. Archean Chemical Industries traded at grey market premiums (GMPs) of Rs 125 (price band Rs 386-407) and Five Star at a discount of Rs 2 (price band Rs 450-Rs 474), respectively. The two IPOs ran from November 9 to November 11. Archean Chemical Industries' IPO was subscribed 32.23 times and Five Star Business Finance 70 per cent.